Eagle, Cactus, and Serpent: Symbols of Mexica Legacy Resurface in Mexico City

A new exhibit in Mexico City explores the legendary origins and enduring legacy of the eagle, cactus, and serpent emblem that has become a national symbol. Hosted at the Old City Hall, the exhibition is part of the country's commemorations marking 700 years since the founding of Tenochtitlan.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the ongoing significance of Tenochtitlan, asserting that the heart of the ancient city still beats beneath modern Mexico City. The exhibit sheds light on how the emblem evolved from a Mexica prophecy into a national symbol through the European conquest.

Researched by Guadalupe Lozada, the exhibit highlights how the emblem was integrated into religious orders, eventually symbolizing Mexican identity across New Spain. The show reveals that even during the European conquest, the foundational myth, and the values it represented, remained intact.

