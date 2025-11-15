Left Menu

Eagle, Cactus, and Serpent: Symbols of Mexica Legacy Resurface in Mexico City

An exhibition in Mexico City delves into the historic significance of the Mexica's symbol, the eagle perched on a cactus with a serpent. This symbol relates to the Mexica's founding of Tenochtitlan, later to become Mexico City, and its endurance through European conquest as a representation of Mexican identity.

A new exhibit in Mexico City explores the legendary origins and enduring legacy of the eagle, cactus, and serpent emblem that has become a national symbol. Hosted at the Old City Hall, the exhibition is part of the country's commemorations marking 700 years since the founding of Tenochtitlan.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the ongoing significance of Tenochtitlan, asserting that the heart of the ancient city still beats beneath modern Mexico City. The exhibit sheds light on how the emblem evolved from a Mexica prophecy into a national symbol through the European conquest.

Researched by Guadalupe Lozada, the exhibit highlights how the emblem was integrated into religious orders, eventually symbolizing Mexican identity across New Spain. The show reveals that even during the European conquest, the foundational myth, and the values it represented, remained intact.

