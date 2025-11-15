Left Menu

Tragic Blast Claims Life of Community Leader Mohammad Shafi Parray

Mohammad Shafi Parray, a respected tailor and community leader, tragically lost his life in an accidental explosion at Nowgam police station. Known for his dedication to his family and the mosque, Parray's death has left his community mourning and calling for government support for his bereft family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Shafi Parray, a prominent tailor and president of the local mosque, was tragically killed in an accidental blast at the Nowgam police station. Parray, who joined police investigators to assist in collecting samples from a dismantled terror module, left home on a fateful Friday morning, unaware it would be his last day.

The explosion took place Friday night, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals, including Parray. A devoted family man and community worker, Parray lived his life serving his family and local mosque. His untimely demise has left his family and the entire neighborhood in profound grief.

The loss of Parray, the sole breadwinner, has triggered calls for government intervention. Relatives and locals appeal to authorities for support, requesting employment opportunities for his family to sustain their livelihood in the absence of their beloved tailor master.

(With inputs from agencies.)

