Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi Statue Unveiling: A Tribute to Valor
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil the statue of the revered warrior, Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi, known for her bravery during the First War of Indian Independence. The event marks her martyrdom day and will feature public ceremonies with several dignitaries in attendance.
- Country:
- India
A major event in Uttar Pradesh will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling a statue of Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi on Sunday. This occasion commemorates Pasi's fierce courage and sacrifice during the First War of Indian Independence in 1857.
Born into an era of conflict, Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi remains a symbol of resistance, having heroically fought against British forces, single-handedly killing 36 soldiers before attaining martyrdom. Officials say Pasi's legacy is a powerful reminder of the strength found in unity and sacrifice.
The ceremony, scheduled for 10 am at Pasi Square, Vrindavan Colony, will also include a Swabhiman Samaroh. Joining the high-profile attendees will be Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, alongside an array of public representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
