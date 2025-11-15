Integral Humanism: The Ever-relevant Philosophy of Dharma

In a lecture highlighting the continued significance of 'Integral Humanism,' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat drew attention to the universal philosophy originally articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya. Bhagwat underscored the importance of 'dharma,' clarifying it as a concept of collective well-being rather than religious creed.

He critiqued the modern reliance on technology and medicines, suggesting they have not substantially increased human happiness or health. Despite rapid scientific progress, he explained, peace and contentment remain elusive, emphasizing the need for balance and harmony.

Further delving into issues of global inequality, he pointed out that a small fraction of the population consumes the vast majority of resources. Bhagwat also praised India's long-standing diversity and cultural plurality as a means to celebrate harmony rather than conflict.