Left Menu

Integral Humanism: The Ever-relevant Philosophy of Dharma

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the enduring relevance of 'Integral Humanism,' a philosophy articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya. He stressed the importance of 'dharma' beyond religious connotations, promoting harmony and well-being. Bhagwat critiqued technology's impact on contentment and highlighted global inequality in resource distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:05 IST
Integral Humanism: The Ever-relevant Philosophy of Dharma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a lecture highlighting the continued significance of 'Integral Humanism,' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat drew attention to the universal philosophy originally articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya. Bhagwat underscored the importance of 'dharma,' clarifying it as a concept of collective well-being rather than religious creed.

He critiqued the modern reliance on technology and medicines, suggesting they have not substantially increased human happiness or health. Despite rapid scientific progress, he explained, peace and contentment remain elusive, emphasizing the need for balance and harmony.

Further delving into issues of global inequality, he pointed out that a small fraction of the population consumes the vast majority of resources. Bhagwat also praised India's long-standing diversity and cultural plurality as a means to celebrate harmony rather than conflict.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

 Global
2
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
3
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
4
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025