India to Host Grand International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony

In December, India will serve as the global stage for the International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony, along with a symbolic commemorative walk that follows in the footsteps of the Buddha from Jethian Valley to Venuvana's sacred bamboo grove at Rajgir, Bihar, officials confirmed.

The International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation International, US, will organize the spiritual event, which is poised to attract over 20,000 participants, including eminent monastic groups from around the world.

Beyond its religious significance, the event strengthens India's role as the custodian of Buddha Dhamma, featuring the consecration of 220 golden Buddha statues handcrafted in Odisha and emphasizing global unity, cultural exchange, and the timeless messages of Buddha's teachings.