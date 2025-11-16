Gen Z Leads Thousands in Mexican Protest Against Crime and Corruption

Thousands of demonstrators, spearheaded by Generation Z, flooded the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest against crime, corruption, and impunity. While the protest began peacefully, tensions escalated, leading to clashes with police. Law enforcement was met with stones, fireworks, and chains, resulting in around 120 injuries, including 100 officers, and 20 arrests.

These protests are part of a larger global pattern where the demographic born between the late 1990s and early 2010s takes a stand against systemic problems such as inequality and democratic backsliding. Notably, similar movements have occurred in countries like Nepal, leading to significant political changes.

The Mexican protest drew support across generations, reflecting widespread frustration with issues like corruption and violence. Despite high approval ratings, President Claudia Sheinbaum faces criticism amid high-profile murders. The weekend's protest saw diverse attendees, including supporters of slain Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo, illustrating the deep-rooted discontent among the populace.

