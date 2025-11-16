Left Menu

Keerthy Suresh Joins Forces with UNICEF India as Celebrity Advocate

Keerthy Suresh, an award-winning actor, has been named as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India. She will utilize her influence to support initiatives related to children's rights, focusing on mental health, education, and gender equality. Suresh expressed her dedication to help vulnerable children thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:06 IST
Keerthy Suresh Joins Forces with UNICEF India as Celebrity Advocate
Keerthy Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India, an announcement welcomed today by the United Nations agency.

Suresh joins a select group of public figures supporting UNICEF's mission to assist vulnerable children across the country. Her film career spans critically acclaimed roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

In this influential role, the actor aims to raise awareness about crucial issues like mental health and gender equality—areas she advocates through her art and public presence. UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey praised Suresh's connection with audiences, emphasizing the actor's influence and passion in promoting children's rights. Suresh expressed her commitment, underscoring the importance of nurturing children for a better future.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025