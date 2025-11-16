Keerthy Suresh Joins Forces with UNICEF India as Celebrity Advocate

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India, an announcement welcomed today by the United Nations agency.

Suresh joins a select group of public figures supporting UNICEF's mission to assist vulnerable children across the country. Her film career spans critically acclaimed roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

In this influential role, the actor aims to raise awareness about crucial issues like mental health and gender equality—areas she advocates through her art and public presence. UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey praised Suresh's connection with audiences, emphasizing the actor's influence and passion in promoting children's rights. Suresh expressed her commitment, underscoring the importance of nurturing children for a better future.