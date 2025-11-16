Left Menu

Celebrating the Guardians of Democracy: National Press Day Tributes

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers, extended heartfelt congratulations to journalists on National Press Day, highlighting their role in democracy. The day commemorates the establishment of India's Press Council in 1966. Leaders emphasized the press's importance in promoting truth, awareness, and societal progress.

Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh's top leaders, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to journalists on National Press Day, emphasizing their crucial role in democracy.

In heartfelt messages, the leaders lauded the press for its dedication to truth and transparency, describing journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy.

This day marks the foundation of the Press Council of India in 1966, underscoring the importance of a free and fearless press in a vibrant democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

