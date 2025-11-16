Rajnath Singh Criticizes Historical Oversight of Marginalized Communities in India's Freedom Struggle
In a speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how marginalized communities, such as the Pasi, played vital roles in India's freedom struggle. He criticized 'Leftist historians' and previous governments for not acknowledging their contributions. Singh praised current efforts to recognize these communities' sacrifices and emphasized equality and social harmony.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the overlooked contributions of marginalized communities, like the Pasi, to India's freedom struggle, during a speech on Saturday.
Singh accused 'Leftist historians' and previous governments of ignoring these groups' sacrifices, focusing instead on more privileged participants in the independence movement.
Singh commended efforts by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government to honor these communities and integrate their stories into educational curriculums and national narratives.
