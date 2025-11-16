Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Criticizes Historical Oversight of Marginalized Communities in India's Freedom Struggle

In a speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how marginalized communities, such as the Pasi, played vital roles in India's freedom struggle. He criticized 'Leftist historians' and previous governments for not acknowledging their contributions. Singh praised current efforts to recognize these communities' sacrifices and emphasized equality and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:27 IST
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Historical Oversight of Marginalized Communities in India's Freedom Struggle
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the overlooked contributions of marginalized communities, like the Pasi, to India's freedom struggle, during a speech on Saturday.

Singh accused 'Leftist historians' and previous governments of ignoring these groups' sacrifices, focusing instead on more privileged participants in the independence movement.

Singh commended efforts by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government to honor these communities and integrate their stories into educational curriculums and national narratives.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

 India
2
Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

 India
3
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025