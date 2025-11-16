The Lifeblood of the RSS: Volunteer Spirit Fuels Centuries of Growth

In a poignant address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the volunteer-driven strength at the heart of his organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking at the launch of 'Aur Yah Jeevan Samarpit' at the Pathey Kan Sansthan, he reflected on the invaluable contribution of 24 late pracharaks from Rajasthan, whose life journeys were chronicled in the book.

Bhagwat highlighted the RSS's sustained growth powered by the 'emotional and life force' of its volunteers. Despite organizational expansion and improved facilities, he stressed the importance of preserving its core strength, rooted in the resilience of its pracharaks. This foundational spirit, he argued, remains the bedrock of the Sangh's enduring influence.

Reflecting on the organization's century-long journey, Bhagwat acknowledged its evolving role in nation-building and increasing social acceptance. Encouraging volunteers to internalize the inspirational lives documented in the new release, he urged them to embrace the values that have historically illuminated both society and the nation.

