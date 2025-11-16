Disney Strikes Deal with YouTube TV, Reviving Channels
Recent entertainment news highlights include Disney's agreement with YouTube TV to restore its networks, the 2026 Pirelli Calendar featuring stars like Venus Williams, and Pope Leo hosting Hollywood figures to discuss the importance of cinemas, which are facing decline.
In a significant development for media consumers, Disney and Google's YouTube TV have reached an agreement to reinstate Disney-owned channels on YouTube TV. This resolution ends a fee dispute that disrupted service for millions, particularly affecting access to events like the U.S. Election Day coverage and major sports broadcasts.
The 2026 Pirelli Calendar, a highly anticipated artistic project, shines the spotlight on an array of talent. Noted photographer Solve Sundsbo captures renowned personalities such as tennis champion Venus Williams and acclaimed actress Gwendoline Christie, each embodying distinct natural elements for the calendar's 52nd edition.
Pope Leo, addressing a gathering of prominent Hollywood figures at the Vatican, expressed concern over the decline of movie-going. Esteemed actors including Cate Blanchett and Monica Bellucci, along with directors like Spike Lee, engaged in discussions on safeguarding the cinematic experience amidst challenges faced by theaters worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
