The Great Nuremberg Sheep Parade: Tradition Meets Ecology

In Nuremberg, Germany, a spectacle unfolds as 600 sheep traverse the city towards their winter quarters. Led by shepherd Thomas Gackstatter, the annual event highlights ecological practices, using sheep as natural lawnmowers to maintain biodiversity, and has become a beloved tradition for locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nuremberg's city streets came alive with the bleating of hundreds of sheep as the annual migration to winter pastures unfolded. Shepherd Thomas Gackstatter led his flock of around 600 sheep, delighting onlookers capturing the moment on their cellphones. This pastoral parade has become a cherished tradition for both locals and tourists.

The 10-kilometer journey passes through Nuremberg's central market square, the Hauptmarkt. City officials ensured a smooth passage by requesting residents to clear the route and secure their dogs. This unique phenomenon is exclusive to Nuremberg, making it a singular German tradition.

Across Germany, cities like Berlin and Ulm also employ sheep for eco-friendly grass management. Their grazing supports biodiversity and reduces municipal mowing costs, while providing shepherds a sanctuary for their flocks amidst dwindling open spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

