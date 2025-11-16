The Great Nuremberg Sheep Parade: Tradition Meets Ecology

Nuremberg's city streets came alive with the bleating of hundreds of sheep as the annual migration to winter pastures unfolded. Shepherd Thomas Gackstatter led his flock of around 600 sheep, delighting onlookers capturing the moment on their cellphones. This pastoral parade has become a cherished tradition for both locals and tourists.

The 10-kilometer journey passes through Nuremberg's central market square, the Hauptmarkt. City officials ensured a smooth passage by requesting residents to clear the route and secure their dogs. This unique phenomenon is exclusive to Nuremberg, making it a singular German tradition.

Across Germany, cities like Berlin and Ulm also employ sheep for eco-friendly grass management. Their grazing supports biodiversity and reduces municipal mowing costs, while providing shepherds a sanctuary for their flocks amidst dwindling open spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)