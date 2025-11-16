Press Day Function in Shimla: Upholding Media's Role in Democracy

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani underscored the vital role of the press in preserving democracy at a National Press Day event held in Shimla this Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he remarked that a transparent press is integral to maintaining a vibrant democratic environment.

Dharmani stressed that the media serves as a conduit, conveying critical public issues to governmental bodies and amplifying the voices of underprivileged communities. He reiterated that the press has the responsibility to elevate societal concerns to the forefront of governmental action.

Highlighting challenges posed by modern technologies like artificial intelligence and deep fakes, Dharmani noted that misinformation spreads rapidly, blurring lines between fact and fiction. In this digital era, he expressed the pivotal role media plays in not just informing, but shaping both the nation and society.