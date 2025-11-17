GauRUN Jaipur 2025 Sets National Record in Cow Conservation Marathon

GauRUN Jaipur 2025 has made history by establishing a new national milestone in cow conservation awareness, drawing more than 25,000 participants to Jaipur on November 16. This remarkable event successfully blended fitness, cultural heritage, and social responsibility, drawing both national and international attention.

The marathon, dedicated to promoting the conservation of India's indigenous cow breeds, saw enthusiastic participation from a wide range of people, including professional runners, spiritual leaders, and several prominent social organizations. The event successfully penetrated the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Participants raced through three categories, culminating at Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum. The event not only promoted fitness but also emphasized the protection of cow heritage as a pathway to cultural revival and community wellness.