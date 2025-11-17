Epic War Film '120 Bahadur' Pioneers Defense Cinema Network

In a landmark venture, '120 Bahadur,' a war epic featuring Farhan Akhtar, is set to make history as the first film to debut across India's defense theater network on November 21. This initiative aims to connect the entertainment industry with the armed forces.

The film's storyline highlights the courageous battle of 120 Indian soldiers against 3,000 Chinese troops during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, a historic event that resonates deeply with audiences.

Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios and PictureTime, is facilitating exclusive screenings for defense personnel and their families, providing cinematic access to remote regions and honoring the sacrifices of the military.