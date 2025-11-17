Left Menu

Epic War Film '120 Bahadur' Pioneers Defense Cinema Network

'120 Bahadur', starring Farhan Akhtar, is a historic film releasing across India's defense theater network. The film, based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, pays tribute to India's armed forces with exclusive screenings for soldiers and families, bridging gaps between entertainment and the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark venture, '120 Bahadur,' a war epic featuring Farhan Akhtar, is set to make history as the first film to debut across India's defense theater network on November 21. This initiative aims to connect the entertainment industry with the armed forces.

The film's storyline highlights the courageous battle of 120 Indian soldiers against 3,000 Chinese troops during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, a historic event that resonates deeply with audiences.

Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios and PictureTime, is facilitating exclusive screenings for defense personnel and their families, providing cinematic access to remote regions and honoring the sacrifices of the military.

