Tragic Collision Near Madina: Indian Pilgrims Involved in Deadly Bus Accident
Several Indian pilgrims, primarily from Telangana, were killed in a bus accident near Madina. The bus collided with an oil tanker, resulting in multiple casualties. Indian officials are providing assistance, while leaders express condolences. Coordination efforts are underway to support affected families.
In a tragic incident near Saudi Arabia's sacred city of Madina, several Indian Umrah pilgrims, mostly from Telangana, lost their lives in a disastrous bus accident early Monday morning.
The bus, traveling from Mecca to Madina, reportedly collided with an oil tanker, resulting in a significant number of casualties, mainly Indians, as confirmed by officials. Prompt action has been taken by the Indian mission in Jeddah, which deployed officials to the accident site for a detailed assessment.
In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended condolences to the bereaved families. Coordination centers have been established to facilitate communication and support for the affected, with Saudi authorities closely cooperating with Indian officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
