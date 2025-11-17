Bridging Cultures: Prof. Wang Zhicheng's Bhagavad Gita Translation Celebrated
Renowned Chinese scholar Prof. Wang Zhicheng was felicitated by Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur for his translation of the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese. This work, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has significantly contributed to the Chinese understanding of Indian culture and philosophy, especially yoga and Vedanta.
In a recent ceremony in Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur honored Prof. Wang Zhicheng, a distinguished Chinese scholar, for his exceptional translation of the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese.
This literary achievement has seen unparalleled success, with 17 reprints since its initial release in 2015, reflecting a strong interest among Chinese readers in Indian heritage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Wang, praised his commitment to promoting Indian philosophic traditions such as yoga and Vedanta, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and understanding.
