Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Prof. Wang Zhicheng's Bhagavad Gita Translation Celebrated

Renowned Chinese scholar Prof. Wang Zhicheng was felicitated by Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur for his translation of the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese. This work, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has significantly contributed to the Chinese understanding of Indian culture and philosophy, especially yoga and Vedanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:05 IST
Bridging Cultures: Prof. Wang Zhicheng's Bhagavad Gita Translation Celebrated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent ceremony in Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur honored Prof. Wang Zhicheng, a distinguished Chinese scholar, for his exceptional translation of the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese.

This literary achievement has seen unparalleled success, with 17 reprints since its initial release in 2015, reflecting a strong interest among Chinese readers in Indian heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Wang, praised his commitment to promoting Indian philosophic traditions such as yoga and Vedanta, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and understanding.

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025