Bridging Cultures: Prof. Wang Zhicheng's Bhagavad Gita Translation Celebrated

In a recent ceremony in Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur honored Prof. Wang Zhicheng, a distinguished Chinese scholar, for his exceptional translation of the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese.

This literary achievement has seen unparalleled success, with 17 reprints since its initial release in 2015, reflecting a strong interest among Chinese readers in Indian heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Wang, praised his commitment to promoting Indian philosophic traditions such as yoga and Vedanta, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and understanding.