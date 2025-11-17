Left Menu

Tribute to a Spiritual Pillar: Nanda Baba's Enduring Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Basti to honor Nanda Baba, revered for his religious service and deep ties with the Gorakhnath Temple. Known for his role in installing a Durga idol and serving devotees, Nanda Baba made notable contributions to Sanatan Dharma's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:25 IST
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Basti to pay homage to the late Nanda Baba, a figure revered for his profound devotion and service to religious causes. According to an official statement, Nanda Baba passed away during the night of November 3–4.

Arriving by helicopter at the Sri Krishna Pandey Inter College helipad, the Chief Minister proceeded to Nanda Baba's ashram at the South Gate. There, he offered tribute in front of Nanda Baba's portrait, honoring the man known for installing a Durga idol near the district hospital in 1970 and aiding devotees during Sawan.

Following the tribute, Chief Minister Adityanath met with saints and sages who had gathered for the condolence meeting, reflecting on Nanda Baba's significant contributions to the welfare and strengthening of Sanatan Dharma, underlining his enduring association with the Gorakhnath Temple.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

