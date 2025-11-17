Tribute to a Spiritual Pillar: Nanda Baba's Enduring Legacy

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Basti to pay homage to the late Nanda Baba, a figure revered for his profound devotion and service to religious causes. According to an official statement, Nanda Baba passed away during the night of November 3–4.

Arriving by helicopter at the Sri Krishna Pandey Inter College helipad, the Chief Minister proceeded to Nanda Baba's ashram at the South Gate. There, he offered tribute in front of Nanda Baba's portrait, honoring the man known for installing a Durga idol near the district hospital in 1970 and aiding devotees during Sawan.

Following the tribute, Chief Minister Adityanath met with saints and sages who had gathered for the condolence meeting, reflecting on Nanda Baba's significant contributions to the welfare and strengthening of Sanatan Dharma, underlining his enduring association with the Gorakhnath Temple.