New Year Devotion: Thousands Flock to Puri for Divine Blessings

On New Year's Day, Puri became a pilgrimage hub as thousands of devotees crowded the Jagannath Temple to seek divine blessings from Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

Security was tight, with over 2,100 police personnel deployed and CCTV cameras monitoring the area to ensure safety. The administration also engaged volunteers to aid in the smooth conduct of the event.

Though not traditionally significant in the Hindu calendar, the occasion has grown in importance at the Shree Jagannath Temple, drawing large crowds year after year.

