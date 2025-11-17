Left Menu

Controversy Over Shivaji Maharaj Bust Removal in Pune

The removal of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust from a government office in Pune caused public protests. Officials stated it was relocated due to office shifting and that permissions were obtained. However, protestors questioned the heritage conservation. The bust is set to be reinstalled at the new location.

Pune | Updated: 17-11-2025
The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Pune's government office premises sparked widespread protests from various groups on Monday. They alleged that the bust was part of a heritage structure.

Officials clarified that the removal was necessary due to the office's relocation to a new site, ensuring that the bust would be respectfully reinstalled at the new premises. The administration maintained that all necessary permissions were obtained prior to its removal.

Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city unit, expressed doubts about the heritage status, questioning whether proper permissions were granted. Tehsildar Archana Nikam reassured that protocols were observed, and the bust will be reinstalled with due respect.

