Unity March Kicks Off: A Call for 'Swadeshi' Adoption and National Unity

The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Sardar@150 Unity March on Monday, emphasizing the importance of adopting 'swadeshi' as a lifestyle to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The march celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and aims to promote national unity.

During the launch from Junagadh, Patel highlighted Sardar Patel's pivotal role post-India's independence, unifying 562 princely states as the first deputy prime minister and home minister to create an indivisible nation. This historical feat is commemorated nationwide through the Unity March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to foster unity via 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and the removal of Article 370 were praised, with Patel asserting that these actions are reflected in the monumental 'Statue of Unity'. As participants pledged to support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Patel reiterated Modi's commitment to advancing India as a global economic giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)