Left Menu

Unity March Kicks Off: A Call for 'Swadeshi' Adoption and National Unity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded the Sardar@150 Unity March, promoting 'swadeshi' and national unity. This event marks Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary and emphasizes the vision of a developed India by 2047. The march underscores India's unity and progress, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's developmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:18 IST
Unity March Kicks Off: A Call for 'Swadeshi' Adoption and National Unity
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Sardar@150 Unity March on Monday, emphasizing the importance of adopting 'swadeshi' as a lifestyle to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The march celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and aims to promote national unity.

During the launch from Junagadh, Patel highlighted Sardar Patel's pivotal role post-India's independence, unifying 562 princely states as the first deputy prime minister and home minister to create an indivisible nation. This historical feat is commemorated nationwide through the Unity March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to foster unity via 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and the removal of Article 370 were praised, with Patel asserting that these actions are reflected in the monumental 'Statue of Unity'. As participants pledged to support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Patel reiterated Modi's commitment to advancing India as a global economic giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

 Brazil
2
DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

 India
3
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

 India
4
Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025