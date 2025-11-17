Left Menu

Milma Societies Shine at National Gopal Ratna Awards

Two Milma-affiliated dairy cooperatives from Kerala, Meenangadi and Kunnamkattupathy, have secured top positions at the National Gopal Ratna Awards 2025 in the Best Dairy Cooperative Society category, winning cash prizes. The awards, presented by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, recognize excellence in the livestock sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:41 IST
In a significant accolade for Kerala's dairy sector, two cooperative societies linked with Milma's Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers' Union have emerged victorious at the 2025 National Gopal Ratna Awards. The Meenangadi Dairy Cooperative Society in Wayanad clinched the first prize, while the Kunnamkattupathy Dairy Cooperative Society in Palakkad was named the second-best, according to a press release issued Monday.

These awards, which are among the highest national recognitions in the livestock and dairy sector, were established by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. The top three cash prizes include Rs 5 lakh for the first prize and Rs 3 lakh for the runner-up. This year, an overwhelming 2,081 applications were submitted across all award categories.

Marking National Milk Day on November 26, in memory of Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of India's White Revolution, the awards will be presented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Milma Chairman K S Mani highlighted the recognition as a proud moment for dairy farming communities, especially in the Malabar region, celebrating their persistent achievements in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

