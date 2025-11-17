Left Menu

Assam's 'Vrindavani Vastra' Returns: A Tapestry of Culture

Assam forms a landmark pact with the British Museum to display the 'Vrindavani Vastra' in a new museum in Guwahati, highlighting the tapestry's cultural significance. Woven in the 16th century under Srimanta Sankaradeva's guidance, the textile narrates Lord Krishna's childhood and embodies Assam's spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:49 IST
Assam's Chief Minister has initiated a remarkable venture to present the 'Vrindavani Vastra,' an iconic tapestry, at a forthcoming museum in Guwahati. The initiative follows a formal 'Letter of Intent' with the British Museum, signifying the first step towards showcasing this cultural marvel on home soil.

The historic 'Vrindavani Vastra,' a 16th-century creation by Saint Poet Srimanta Sankaradeva, captures the childhood of Lord Krishna and resonates deeply with Assamese spiritual and cultural sentiments. Until now housed in the British Museum, the textile's return marks a significant cultural repatriation.

Plans for the Guwahati museum are underway, fueled by collaboration with international heritage experts. The display underscores Assam's continuous partnership with the British Museum, promising to enrich cultural exchanges between India and the UK while elevating local heritage appreciation to global standards.

