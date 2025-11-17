Modi Challenges Nation to Shed Macaulay's Colonial Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation, appealing for a collective pledge to dismantle the colonial mindset instilled by Thomas Macaulay. Modi emphasized the significance of restoring pride in India's cultural heritage and criticized the historical neglect of indigenous practices.

During his address at the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Modi highlighted that Macaulay's detrimental impact on India's cultural and educational structures will mark 200 years in 2035. He urged the nation to overcome this mindset in the next decade, advocating for a revival of indigenous pride.

Citing tourism as a critical example, Modi pointed out the global norm of valuing historical heritage and criticized India's post-Independence disowning of its legacy. He underscored the critical role of local languages and declared the government's strong support for Indian languages alongside the new National Education Policy.

