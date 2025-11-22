Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Bridging Cultures Through Language and Legacy

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an educational and cultural exchange event, opens on December 2. It aims to promote Tamil language in North India, featuring educational tours, cultural insights, and initiatives like Tamil Karpom. Participants from Tamil Nadu engage in cross-cultural exploration, with major events planned in Rameswaram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:29 IST
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Bridging Cultures Through Language and Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth edition of the cultural and educational exchange programme, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, is set to commence on December 2, as announced by the Ministry of Education. This year's theme is 'Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam' which aims to promote the richness of Tamil across India.

A significant highlight of this edition is the Valedictory Function at Rameswaram, marking the event's culmination. Additionally, the Tamil Karpom initiative seeks to facilitate North Indian students in learning Tamil within Tamil Nadu.

Approximately 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu will participate in an eight-day experiential tour, embracing cultural performances, seminars, and local heritage. Educational institutions IIT-Madras and Banaras Hindu University will act as nodal agencies in collaboration with government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

