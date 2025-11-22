Left Menu

Dhanush Returns with 'Tere Ishk Mein': A Spiritual Sequel to 'Raanjhanaa'

Dhanush reunites with director Aanand L Rai for 'Tere Ishk Mein,' the spiritual sequel to 'Raanjhanaa.' The actor delves into the complexities of his roles, emphasizing the emotional depth required for his character Shankar. The film, co-starring Kriti Sanon, releases on November 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:28 IST
Dhanush (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai have teamed up once again for 'Tere Ishk Mein,' a spiritual successor to the renowned film 'Raanjhanaa.' Dhanush, in a candid media interaction, revealed the intricate layers behind his iconic characters: Kundan from 'Raanjhanaa' and his forthcoming portrayal of Shankar in 'Tere Ishk Mein.'

The actor described these roles as emotionally demanding, requiring significant preparation. At a press conference in the Capital, Dhanush emphasized the complexity of Kundan's character, stating, "It looks simple, but it is not." He highlighted the meticulous effort needed to ensure audiences connect with the character, suggesting even minor deviations could disrupt viewers' perception.

Exploring his new role, Dhanush shared insights about Shankar, a character easier for audiences to embrace, yet laden with its own challenges. He expressed his passion for roles that challenge him creatively, stating the significance of in-depth scripts. An impactful moment in the film for Dhanush was opting for simpler attire in Delhi's winter to embody Shankar accurately.

Director Aanand L Rai praised Dhanush's talent, citing the actor's ability to handle challenging roles effortlessly. 'Tere Ishk Mein,' co-starring Kriti Sanon as Mukti, unfolds the tale of Shankar's journey through heartbreak and vengeance. As the film gears up for its November 28 release, anticipation around this collaboration builds, marking a decade since the premiere of 'Raanjhanaa.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

