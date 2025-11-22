Left Menu

Celebrating 350 Years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom: A Grand Gathering at Sri Anandpur Sahib

Punjab's sacred Sri Anandpur Sahib is ready to welcome global devotees for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. From November 23-25, meticulously organized events will honor his teachings on religious freedom and human rights, with cultural programs, heritage walks, and extensive arrangements for attendees, including shuttle services and accommodation.

Celebrating 350 Years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom: A Grand Gathering at Sri Anandpur Sahib
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred grounds of Sri Anandpur Sahib are meticulously prepared to host a grand celebration honoring the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. The event is expected to attract throngs of devotees from across the globe between November 23 and 25.

The Punjab government has committed wholeheartedly to ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees, with extensive arrangements in place, including shuttle services from various parking zones and comprehensive security measures. The three-day festivities promise cultural programs, heritage walks, and educational sessions, encapsulating the spirit of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings on religious freedom and human rights.

Highlighting the significance of these events, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond have urged families and individuals to partake in this historic commemoration. With medical services on standby and accommodations ready for thousands, the stage is set for a profound tribute to a revered spiritual leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

