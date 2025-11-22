Punjab Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom with Grand Celebrations

In a bid to honor the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has extended an invitation to the public for grand ceremonies scheduled between November 23 and 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Honoring the ninth Sikh Guru, the events promise to be both culturally enriching and historically significant.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced that meticulous arrangements have been made to accommodate the large influx of devotees expected. They highlighted the significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings on religious freedom, compassion, and courage as a guiding light for humanity.

The celebrations include diverse activities such as 'Nagar Kirtans', exhibitions, guided walks, and martial arts demonstrations. Facilities and services like shuttle buses, medical aid, and security arrangements have been ensured to facilitate the smooth conduct of the events and accommodate approximately 10,000 devotees in newly established tent cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)