Amit Shah Champions the Power of Books at Ahmedabad International Book Fair
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the dual role of books in imparting knowledge and aiding personality development during his visit to the Ahmedabad International Book Fair. The event, offering literary and cultural activities, aims to promote reading and skill development among children and youth.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the significant role of books in both imparting knowledge and contributing to personality development at the Ahmedabad International Book Fair. During the event, Shah distributed books to children, underscoring the importance of fostering a love for reading.
The Ahmedabad International Book Fair, organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust of India, showcases literary programs, folk songs, poetry recitations, and a start-up forum. This array of activities aims to promote intellectual enrichment and skill development among young attendees.
The 10-day event, inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to engage children and youth through a vibrant mix of learning and cultural exchanges, ultimately encouraging reading habits and intellectual growth.
