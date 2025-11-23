Left Menu

Vinod Chopra: Capturing Reality Through the Lens of Cinema

Updated: 23-11-2025 10:52 IST
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes his movies serve as mirrors to the society he inhabits, drawing inspiration from reality to craft compelling narratives. At the 56th International Film Festival of India, he discussed how films like 'Parinda' and '12th Fail' are expressions of societal sentiments.

Chopra lamented the changes in scriptwriting, noting that profit-driven models often compromise the creative process. His recent work, '12th Fail', tackles corruption, aiming to inspire honesty. The film, starring Vikrant Massey who shares a national award with Shah Rukh Khan, portrays Manoj Kumar Sharma's journey from poverty to IPS officer.

Reflecting on 'Parinda', Chopra shared how he resisted pressure to alter the film's ending, prioritizing its core message that 'violence begets violence'. He credited his wife, Anupama Chopra, for introducing calmness into his life, helping him evolve from the violent energy that fueled his earlier works.

