Vinod Chopra: Capturing Reality Through the Lens of Cinema
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra emphasizes the importance of reflecting the times in his work, discussing his movies like 'Parinda' and '12th Fail'. He critiques modern scriptwriting trends and highlights his experiences addressing societal issues like corruption. His films convey powerful messages influenced by personal and societal reflections.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes his movies serve as mirrors to the society he inhabits, drawing inspiration from reality to craft compelling narratives. At the 56th International Film Festival of India, he discussed how films like 'Parinda' and '12th Fail' are expressions of societal sentiments.
Chopra lamented the changes in scriptwriting, noting that profit-driven models often compromise the creative process. His recent work, '12th Fail', tackles corruption, aiming to inspire honesty. The film, starring Vikrant Massey who shares a national award with Shah Rukh Khan, portrays Manoj Kumar Sharma's journey from poverty to IPS officer.
Reflecting on 'Parinda', Chopra shared how he resisted pressure to alter the film's ending, prioritizing its core message that 'violence begets violence'. He credited his wife, Anupama Chopra, for introducing calmness into his life, helping him evolve from the violent energy that fueled his earlier works.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams
West Bengal Governor Pledges a Revitalized, Corruption-Free State
Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption
Fugitive Manager Nabbed in Corruption Case
IMF sees 6.5% GDP upside if Pakistan fixes corruption, governance