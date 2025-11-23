Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Legacy: Inspiring Global Service and Spirituality

In commemorating the birth centenary of late spiritual luminary Sri Sathya Sai Baba, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tribute to his enduring influence at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district.

Reddy emphasized Baba's unique legacy of intertwining spirituality with service, noting that his efforts in education and healthcare have significantly improved numerous lives. He acknowledged the Sathya Sai Trust's role in alleviating water shortages, demonstrating Baba's commitment to service.

Highlighting global participation in the celebrations, Reddy underscored the universal impact of Baba's mission. The Telangana government pledges to continue supporting and expanding his initiatives, fostering the spirit of service across the region.