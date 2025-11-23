Left Menu

Service Without Borders: RSS Celebrates 100 Years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised RSS for its century-long service at the Gita Prerna Mahotsav. Emphasizing the organization's self-reliance, he highlighted its lack of foreign funding. Adityanath pointed to the Bhagavad Gita's wisdom as a guiding force for India's success and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100 years of service at the 'Gita Prerna Mahotsav' event, underscoring its unique operational model that thrives without foreign or institutional funding.

Speaking with diplomats and foreign envoys in attendance, Adityanath described RSS as an organization thriving on social strength and volunteerism, devoid of any international financial backing.

He highlighted the RSS's commitment to serving all distressed individuals, irrespective of their background, and criticized others who he claims exploit service for influence, noting the Bhagavad Gita's role as a guide through challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

