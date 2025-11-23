A Tribute to Legacy: Unveiling Vithalbhai Patel's Story

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to unveil a coffee table book on Vithalbhai Patel, marking 100 years since Patel became the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. This event coincides with the 75th Constitution Day celebrations.

In preparation for the November 26 event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta led a high-level meeting involving key departments to ensure seamless coordination. Gupta emphasized the day's significance as a reflection of the nation's democratic principles.

The coffee table book provides a rich insight into Patel's legacy and features rare photographs, key documents, and notable excerpts from his speeches. It aims to underscore the historical evolution of India's legislative institutions, offering a comprehensive tribute to the country's democratic journey.

