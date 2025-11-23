Overcrowding Chaos: Concert Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Chaos erupted at a concert on Sunday night as overcrowding led to discomfort and eventual cessation of the event, according to official reports.

The concert, starring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah, was part of an expo near a local bus stand but quickly spiraled into disorder due to an overwhelming audience turnout.

Despite the presence of police, the crowd's restlessness peaked around 9 pm, necessitating further police action and a lathi charge to disperse attendees after the event was officially called off.

(With inputs from agencies.)