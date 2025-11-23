Left Menu

Overcrowding Chaos: Concert Halted Amid Safety Concerns

A concert featuring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah was abruptly halted due to overcrowding, causing chaos and discomfort. Despite police presence, the crowd became unmanageable, leading to hospitalizations and a police intervention to disperse the crowd. The situation is now stable, with all hospitalized individuals in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at a concert on Sunday night as overcrowding led to discomfort and eventual cessation of the event, according to official reports.

The concert, starring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah, was part of an expo near a local bus stand but quickly spiraled into disorder due to an overwhelming audience turnout.

Despite the presence of police, the crowd's restlessness peaked around 9 pm, necessitating further police action and a lathi charge to disperse attendees after the event was officially called off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

