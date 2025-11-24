Delhi Protest Chaos: When Air Quality Concerns Turned Violent

Delhi Police have arrested 15 individuals accused of obstructing and assaulting officers during a protest at India Gate over escalating air pollution, according to officials.

On Sunday, tensions flared as demonstrators allegedly deployed pepper spray against the police, leading to a scuffle, the police reported. The protest, not authorized at India Gate, disrupted traffic as participants blocked the C-Hexagon area.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized current governmental responses, pointing out persistent severe air quality and urging for more substantial solutions to address pollution sources rather than relying on superficial strategies.

