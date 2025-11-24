Left Menu

Delhi Protest Chaos: When Air Quality Concerns Turned Violent

Delhi Police detained 15 individuals amid protests at India Gate against rising air pollution. The confrontation intensified when demonstrators, allegedly using pepper spray, clashed with officers. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized authorities, urging long-term solutions over 'cosmetic measures' to address the city's severe air quality issues.

Delhi Protest Chaos: When Air Quality Concerns Turned Violent
Delhi Police have arrested 15 individuals accused of obstructing and assaulting officers during a protest at India Gate over escalating air pollution, according to officials.

On Sunday, tensions flared as demonstrators allegedly deployed pepper spray against the police, leading to a scuffle, the police reported. The protest, not authorized at India Gate, disrupted traffic as participants blocked the C-Hexagon area.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized current governmental responses, pointing out persistent severe air quality and urging for more substantial solutions to address pollution sources rather than relying on superficial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

