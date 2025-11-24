Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema

The cinematic world faced a monumental loss with the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, as announced by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday. Tamang noted that Dharmendra, known for infusing his roles with unmatched sincerity and charm, marked the end of a cherished era in Indian cinema.

Having offered his heartfelt condolences, Tamang said, 'As we mourn this significant loss, my thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and the innumerable admirers who treasured his work. His passing gently closes a cherished chapter in the industry.' Dharmendra was an icon whose impact transcended generations.

Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away at his residence in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy admired by fans, peers, and the film industry at large. His departure is deeply felt across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)