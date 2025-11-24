Legendary Actor Dharmendra's Demise Mourned by Leaders

Prominent leaders across Andhra Pradesh, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

Governor Nazeer released a statement from Raj Bhavan, celebrating Dharmendra as an extraordinary artist who garnered the love of audiences nationwide, describing his passing as an 'irreparable' loss to Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu, in a heartfelt post on social media platform X, remarked on Dharmendra's unforgettable performances that left a significant impact on the Indian film industry.

Reflecting on Dharmendra's illustrious career that spanned over six decades, Naidu emphasized the lasting legacy the actor has left. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his condolences, offering prayers for strength to Dharmendra's bereaved family. The actor, remembered as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, featured in more than 300 movies.