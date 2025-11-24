Germany's Christmas Markets: Tradition and Tensions in a Festive Season

Traditional Christmas markets across Germany are opening on Monday, drawing revelers to wooden stands offering mulled wine, grilled sausages, and other festive treats. Security has been heightened, as memories of previous deadly attacks loom large for many Germans.

In Berlin, the iconic market at the Gedächtniskirche church opened with a public service. Notable markets also include those at Rotes Rathaus city hall, Gendarmenmarkt, and Charlottenburg Palace. Alongside snacks and drinks, vendors offer handmade crafts such as candles and Christmas stars. Entertainment includes carousel rides, Ferris wheels, and ice skating.

These markets are cherished traditions dating back to the Middle Ages. Recent attacks, like the tragic events in Magdeburg and Berlin, have added a layer of tension. In Cologne, extra security measures are in place at the market near the cathedral, providing a reassuring presence in a festive setting.

