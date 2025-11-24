Left Menu

Uttarakhand Resumes Elephant Safaris, Reopening Wildlife Exploration

After a seven-year hiatus due to legal issues, elephant safaris have resumed at Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves. The resumption was approved by the state's wildlife advisory council, headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, bringing excitement among tourists and contributing to wildlife conservation awareness.

Uttarakhand Resumes Elephant Safaris, Reopening Wildlife Exploration
Following a nearly seven-year pause due to legal hurdles, tourists visiting Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves can once again partake in elephant safaris. This announcement was made by a senior official on Monday.

Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, indicated that after resolving legal complications, a proposal was presented to the Uttarakhand Wildlife Advisory Council. The council, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as its ex-officio chairman, approved the proposal.

Elephant safaris resumed in the Dhikala and Jhirna ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Cheela range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, aligning with the current tourist season. The initiative aims to engage the younger generation with wildlife conservation, as emphasized by Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

