Uttarakhand Resumes Elephant Safaris, Reopening Wildlife Exploration

Following a nearly seven-year pause due to legal hurdles, tourists visiting Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves can once again partake in elephant safaris. This announcement was made by a senior official on Monday.

Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, indicated that after resolving legal complications, a proposal was presented to the Uttarakhand Wildlife Advisory Council. The council, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as its ex-officio chairman, approved the proposal.

Elephant safaris resumed in the Dhikala and Jhirna ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Cheela range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, aligning with the current tourist season. The initiative aims to engage the younger generation with wildlife conservation, as emphasized by Mishra.

