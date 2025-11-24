India's Triumph: Women's Kabaddi Secures Consecutive World Titles
The Indian women's kabaddi team won its second consecutive World Cup by defeating Chinese Taipei 35–28. Celebrated nationwide, the team received praise from Prime Minister Modi and others. Their unbeaten performance highlights the sport's growing appeal, inspiring future talents as they continue to make headlines globally.
The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 victory over Chinese Taipei. The tournament, which featured 11 countries, saw India emerge on top with an unbeaten run.
The triumph earned widespread praise, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the team's determination and skill. He emphasized that their victory serves as inspiration for countless youngsters to dream bigger and aim higher, highlighting the expanding appeal of kabaddi.
Former India captain Ajay Thakur mentioned that their success underscores the progress made in women's kabaddi and its global recognition, further evidenced by Bangladesh hosting this year's event. The nation celebrates this historic win, hoping it fuels more achievements in the sport.
