BBC Under Fire: Misleading Trump Edit and Allegations of Bias Spark Crisis

The BBC is embroiled in controversy after a misleading edit in a documentary on former US President Donald Trump sparked accusations of bias. The edit, which involved splicing together quotes from Trump's speech, misleadingly suggested he directly incited violence on January 6, 2021.

Senior BBC figures were questioned by Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee, amid claims of political interference and internal bias. The crisis has drawn public scrutiny and led to the resignations of key leaders, casting doubt on the corporation's impartiality.

Chairman Samir Shah admitted the broadcaster's slow response to the allegations was a mistake, and defended board members against accusations of political interference. Shah vowed to steer the organisation toward addressing the criticisms, as legal experts weigh in on the potential challenges of Trump's threatened lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)