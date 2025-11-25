Left Menu

Special Buses Rolled Out for Karthigai Deepam Festival Pilgrims

The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation is deploying special buses to facilitate devotees attending the Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai. Special services include deluxe and air-conditioned options from various locations on December 2-4, aligning with the festival's schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses for the Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The festival began on November 24 with the traditional hoisting of the temple flag. To accommodate long-distance travelers, SETC will offer services from December 2 and 3, including ultra-deluxe and air-conditioned buses with seating and sleeper options. These will run from major cities such as Chennai, Nagercoil, and Coimbatore.

More buses will run around the full moon festival on December 3 and 4, linking Chennai to Tiruvannamalai. Tickets for round trips can be purchased through the official TNSTC website and app. For more details, devotees can reach out to specific contact numbers provided for various cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

