Punjab's Sacred Celebration: Honoring the Legacy of Sikh Martyrs
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal attended a congregation to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Sikh martyrs. They emphasized the importance of Sikhism's values of socialism and secularism, while reiterating the need to preserve Punjab's cultural heritage for future generations.
On Tuesday, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal were part of a large congregation marking the historical legacy of Sikh martyrs, including Guru Tegh Bahadur, in a ceremony emphasizing Punjab's cultural richness.
The leaders joined in a prayer ritual after the culminated recitation of 'Sri Akhand Path sahib', coinciding with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of revered Sikh martyrs at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni, as per an official release.
Mann and Kejriwal highlighted Sikhism's advocacy for universal brotherhood and socialism, while acknowledging the state's responsibility in preserving its illustrious cultural legacy for posterity.
