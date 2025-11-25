Punjab's Sacred Celebration: Honoring the Legacy of Sikh Martyrs

On Tuesday, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal were part of a large congregation marking the historical legacy of Sikh martyrs, including Guru Tegh Bahadur, in a ceremony emphasizing Punjab's cultural richness.

The leaders joined in a prayer ritual after the culminated recitation of 'Sri Akhand Path sahib', coinciding with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of revered Sikh martyrs at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni, as per an official release.

Mann and Kejriwal highlighted Sikhism's advocacy for universal brotherhood and socialism, while acknowledging the state's responsibility in preserving its illustrious cultural legacy for posterity.

(With inputs from agencies.)