Avitree: Revolutionizing Global Fitness Mobility

Indian fitness mobility startup Avitree has been acknowledged by Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 – The Select 200 for its global business potential. Avitree, known for making cycling accessible via partnerships, is expanding internationally with energy-efficient cycles, enhancing daily life, and strengthening communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:55 IST
Avitree: Revolutionizing Global Fitness Mobility
  • Country:
  • India

Indian startup Avitree has secured its spot in the prestigious Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 – The Select 200 list, celebrating its global business potential. This recognition comes as Avitree continues its four-year journey of international growth and innovation, highlighting its influence in the fitness mobility sector.

Avitree's vision, centered on accessibility and collaboration, extends to forming partnerships with educational, health, and government institutions. As the exclusive distributor of Colnago Italy and a partner of Shimano, Avitree has played a pivotal role in transforming India's cycling landscape, with plans to expand to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

The company's commitment to developing energy-efficient alloy cycles aligns with its broader mission: to create a global sports ecosystem that enhances mobility, community well-being, and environmental sustainability. Founder Abheenandan Bhansali emphasizes that the future of fitness mobility transcends geography, aiming for a worldwide presence in e-mobility and advanced performance bikes.

