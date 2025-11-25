Left Menu

A New Era Dawns: Saffron Flag Hoisted at Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the hoisting of the saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram temple as a new era, aligning heritage with development. The event marks six years since the Supreme Court's verdict, reflecting on India's progress and the timeless values of Ram Rajya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural milestone, the saffron flag was ceremoniously unfurled at Ayodhya's Ram temple, marking what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described as 'the beginning of a new era'. This momentous event followed six years after the Supreme Court's pivotal decision granting the site for the temple's construction.

Highlighting the fusion of heritage and modernity, Adityanath noted the profound transformation India has undergone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Recounting the temple's historical struggle, he emphasized the enduring faith in Lord Ram and the significance of the flag as a symbol of truth, justice, and national dharma.

Adityanath also celebrated Ayodhya's transformation into a 'global spiritual capital', underscoring improvements in infrastructure and its status as India's first solar smart city. He concluded by acknowledging the contributions of all 'karmayogis' and dignitaries who played a role in this momentous achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

