Nostalgia and Reverence: The Iconic Sholay Bike at IFFI

At the International Film Festival of India, the iconic BSA WM20 motorcycle from 'Sholay' evokes nostalgia and mourning following actor Dharmendra's passing. The festival, marking the film's 50th anniversary, sees the bike as more than a prop—it's a symbol of lost eras and cherished memories.

Sholay bike on display at IFFI 2015 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The International Film Festival of India in Goa is currently hosting an emotional intersection of cinema history and public sentiment with the display of the iconic BSA WM20 motorcycle from the film 'Sholay'. The bike, famously ridden by 'Jai' and 'Veeru', serves as a poignant reminder of actor Dharmendra who passed away recently.

Originally intended as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of 'Sholay', the bike's exhibition has grown deeper in meaning. Visitors are visibly moved, stopping to pay silent tribute to a piece of cinematic history that has transcended its role into a symbol of remembrance.

Fans are finding it challenging to hold back their emotions. The motorcycle, once a simple nostalgic element, now stands as a testament to Dharmendra's legacy and contribution to Hindi cinema, capturing the essence of an unforgettable era that has left an indelible mark on film fans worldwide.

