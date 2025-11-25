Left Menu

Blockbuster Success: 'De De Pyaar De 2' Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Worldwide Box Office

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has surpassed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, captivating audiences with its unique blend of romance and drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:21 IST
In a stunning success, 'De De Pyaar De 2' has shattered box office expectations, raking in over Rs 100 crore globally. Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan, the sequel captures audiences with its engaging storyline.

Building on the plot of its 2019 predecessor, the film continues the tale of Ashish and Ayesha, exploring their relationship dynamics with humor and drama. The film's direction by Anshul Sharma and script by Ranjan and Ankur Garg have resonated well with viewers.

The film's success was announced by Rakul Preet Singh via Instagram, highlighting its popularity as a family favorite. 'De De Pyaar De 2' has successfully positioned itself as a leading attraction in the entertainment circuit.

