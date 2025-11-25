Kochi-Muziris Biennale Expands with 12 New Venues for Sixth Edition

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is set to captivate audiences as it enters its sixth edition with an impressive expansion of 12 new venues, alongside nine existing ones and seven collateral sites. These locations stretch from West Kochi to Willingdon Island and Ernakulam, providing a dynamic backdrop for contemporary artworks from artists around the globe.

Since 2012, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has transformed forgotten warehouses and historic sites into thriving art spaces. This year, the festival will exhibit 66 artists and collectives, under the main curation by Nikhil Chopra with HH Art Spaces of Goa. Parallel events like 'Edam' and the Students' Biennale promise rich artistic experiences.

In addition to art displays, initiatives such as 'Art By Children' and a Residency Programme aim to enrich art education and foster international partnerships. With preparations in full swing, Asia's largest contemporary art festival will open on December 12, offering 110 days of cultural immersion. The seamless Water Metro connectivity ensures easy access for all visitors.

