The Louvre Heist: New Suspect In $102M Jewel Theft

A suspect in the Louvre jewel heist, involving a theft of $102 million worth of jewels, was arrested, but the jewels remain missing. The robbery has cast doubt on the museum's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The elusive fourth suspect in the high-profile robbery at the Louvre has been apprehended, according to a report from Le Parisien on Tuesday.

The daring heist, executed in broad daylight, saw a quartet of criminals making off with jewels valued at $102 million, sparking concerns about the Louvre's ability to safeguard its invaluable collections.

Despite the significant arrest, the whereabouts of the stolen jewels continue to perplex authorities as they remain undiscovered.

