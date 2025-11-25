Left Menu

Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Truth and Faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing his commitment to truth and justice. He released a special coin and stamp, and highlighted government support for 'guru parmpara'. Modi also reflected on historical locations linking India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:35 IST
Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Truth and Faith
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom, underscoring his dedication to truth, justice, and faith.

In a special commemorative event, Modi unveiled a coin and stamp to honor the Sikh Guru's legacy. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's pledge to uphold the traditions of 'guru parampara'.

Modi also touched on India's rich spiritual history, linking the significance of various historic events, including the verdict favoring the Ram temple and the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
3
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
4
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025