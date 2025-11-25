Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Truth and Faith
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing his commitment to truth and justice. He released a special coin and stamp, and highlighted government support for 'guru parmpara'. Modi also reflected on historical locations linking India's spiritual and cultural heritage.
Updated: 25-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom, underscoring his dedication to truth, justice, and faith.
In a special commemorative event, Modi unveiled a coin and stamp to honor the Sikh Guru's legacy. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's pledge to uphold the traditions of 'guru parampara'.
Modi also touched on India's rich spiritual history, linking the significance of various historic events, including the verdict favoring the Ram temple and the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.
